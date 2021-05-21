TMSG: Non-profit introduces, trains women for skilled trades

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — A non-profit in mid-Michigan aims to help women get back on their feet and better their lives by considering a career in a skilled trade. It’s called Women in Skilled Trades, or WIST, and was co-founded by Tori Menold and Carol Cool in the late fall of 2016. Both women have experience in the construction industry.

WIST offers a 13-week free program for women with a high school diploma who are interested in getting an apprenticeship in a skilled trade. They will learn about different career options, but also get training on CPR, blueprint reading, math, financial literacy, and much more.

For this week’s Tell Me Something Good report, Chivon Kloepfer spoke to a woman who went from homeless to a carpenter in just a few years, who’s now working 40-hours a week and keeping up with all of the men on her job sites.

Watch the video above to learn more about WIST.