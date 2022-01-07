TMSG: Photo of boy seeing on-screen twin in ‘Encanto’ goes viral

NEW YORK, NY. (WLNS) – A heartwarming video of a two year old boy seeing himself as a movie character is not only warming hearts, it’s sending a powerful message to movie makers in Hollywood.

Two year old Kenzo Brooks looks an awful lot like Antonio from the Disney film Encanto.

The resemblance uncanny, something little Kenzo noticed during movie night with his parents Kaheisha and Keith

“I truly believe that he thought it was him, he just kept staring at the screen and looking back at us and smiling,” said Kaheisha.

Mom and dad caught the sweet moment on camera

The photo went viral along with the hashtag #RepresentationMatters.

“He was able to see someone that looks like him. And I know growing up for me, that wasn’t something you often see. For me it make me feel a little bit emotional to think that my son was able to see this and have this experience and so many other black boys and brown boys and girl to be able to have that same experience now, I think that was amazing,” said Keith

Comments came pouring in in support of Kenzo and his onscreen twin.

“This is such a big moment for us, but for him at such a young age he two I’m hoping it will become normal, but it will be nice to tell him and show him one day years from now,” his parents said.

Dad Keith is a seventh grade teacher in the Bronx, and he says he’s always taught his students the importance of positive representation in media seeing it reflecting in his own son amazing.

By the way, Kenzo’s favorite movie used to be Lion King. Safe to say, that might be changing after Encanto.