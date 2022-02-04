TMSG: Recess Therapy provides a safe haven online

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – From Komodo dragons to the purpose of human existence, no topic is off limits at Recess Therapy.

The web series is the brainchild of Julian Shapiro-Barnum.

“I mean I started this as part of my senior project for school. It’s just gotten so huge I never would’ve expected it at all,” said Shapiro-Barnum.

On Instagram alone, Recess Therapy racked up more than 1.4 million followers

“Social media can be such a dark place. I think it’s so powerful to see these little kids dealing with something adults are also dealing with,” said Shapiro-Barnum.

The show’s younger stars are still getting used to their newfound fame



“To me its not really about being famous,” one child said.

“Yeah, my business is my business,” another kid said.

Recess Therapy provides a bright spot for adults and kids alike.

“It’s usually adults, adults. But on Recess Therapy, it’s like pretty much only kids and they get to see what kids think of the world,” a child said.

The most recent episode of Recess Therapy just dropped a few days ago the topic is history. One of the kids says that the 1990s are basically the middle ages.

If you want to follow Recess Therapy, check out their Instagram.