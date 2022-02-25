LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “The waiting” really is the hardest part of life.

But can you imagine as a teenager today, waiting six years to get on to social media? For most teens that wait might as well be 60 years!

But one Minnesota teen had some serious incentive to wait until his 18th birthday.



It all started with a bet between a mother and her son

At 12-years-old, $1,800 sounded like a million to Sivert Klefsass

“I was like oh sweet I’ll get a new car. I’ll be set up for a nice little house,” said Klefsass

So, he took the deal with his mom, stay off social media until 18.

An idea that came to mom Lorna after seeing Sivert’s older sisters deal with social media.

If Sivert could last six years without social media, mom would have to pay up.

Sivert had a phone, just no social media, swapping the ‘gram for good grades and TikTok for three-pointers.

Although when it comes to meme culture, viral videos and trends:

“Most of the time I’d just roll with it and just pretend like I knew what was going on,” he said.

But when Sivert turned 18 this week, all that changed. The high school senior is now on Snapchat and Instagram where his bio reads “I’m new here, be nice to me.”

Sivert is still getting his Snapchat sea legs.

His sister helped him with his first post.

Now that he’s old enough to realize that $1,800 probably won’t buy him a new car and a down payment on a house, he says he’ll probably spend it on a new TV for his dorm room when he goes to college in the fall.

