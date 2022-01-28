TMSG: Teens save lives as volunteer EMTs amid labor shortage

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WLNS) – When people call for an ambulance in Sackets Harbor, New York and the crew shows show up at their door almost everyone has the same reaction.

“A lot of people just come up and ask you, ‘Wait, how old are you?'” said teenaged EMT Cooper Antonson.

“We just explain to them we are the ambulance,” said fellow teenaged EMT Niklas Brazie.

These babyfaced first responders took over the village’s Emergency Medical Services not long after COVID hit when all the older EMS volunteers either couldn’t or wouldn’t do the job anymore.

That exit is part of a national trend.

In rural America, 35% of ambulance services are all volunteers. And many of those departments 69% say they’re struggling to find help.

Fortunately, at least in Sackets Harbor, desperation led to inspiration.

In New York State, you can be an EMT at 17 and can assist at an even younger age.

When a group of local high schoolers heard that, they decided to step up, took the required training and resuscitated the department.

“We went from not even having our licenses to saving people’s lives,” said Dalton Hardison.

“Being able to help those people I really like doing that,” said Reese Mono.

And by all accounts, they are doing that.

Whether you’ve fallen off a ladder, have severe chest pains, or can barely breathe, this group of teens and young adults save the day almost every day, sacrificing much of their free time and surrendering some of their innocence.

They say the hardest part is telling people their loved one is gone.

“It’s like time freezes and everything stops and that’s one of the hardest things to do, for sure,” said Grayden Brunet.

So why do they do it?

“Because who else is there to do it if we don’t? Someone needs to. Someone needs to step up and do it,” said Brunet.

American youth to the rescue, once again.