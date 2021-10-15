TMSG: The touching story behind the Lansing Titans

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In 2012, Dennis Martin saw a need in his community to find ways to prevent children and teens in the Lansing area from getting sucked into a life of drugs and violence. Martin used to play basketball and football for Lansing Everett High School and decided to create a new, youth football team in Lansing to give children a safe place to learn discipline and family values.

As a result, the Lansing Titans were born. The team has had great success both on and off the field thanks to Coach Martin and many others involved in the program. “We’re having a good year this year. JV is doing great. Novis is coming along just great. We won a JV championship in 2019 and it was a hard layoff due to the pandemic in 2020 but we’re hoping to win another championship this year,” said Coach Martin.

WLNS spent some time with coaches and players at a recent Titan football practice for this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” report. Watch the video above to hear more from the coach and why he’s now counting on the community to make the experience for Titan players and fans even better.

Click here for a link to Dennis Martin’s GoFundMe page.