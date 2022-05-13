LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When someone stole personal property from a popular TikTok influencer at Coachella, an undercover angel came to her rescue.



Becca Moore is a TikToker with more than 850,000 followers.

Her videos have racked up more than 34 million views and like so many other influencers, Becca made her way to Indio California for Coachella just a few weeks ago.

But sometime during a private party, someone went through her bag.

“I went to check my phone and I didn’t have it. And you know what I don’t have. My car keys. Or my credit cards. So I’m stranded,” she said.

Becca made it back to her hotel, which called an Uber for her the next morning.

Behind the wheel was Raul Torres.

“I was like eh, I just got robbed. And he was like, not on my watch,” said Becca.

Raul took Becca to a Sprint store to get a new phone, which didn’t work out. Then he took her to a police station.



Raul ended his Uber shift early, taking Becca to Starbucks while her mom used Find My Friends to track the iPhone.

The unlikely duo made their way to a vacated AirBnB where the thief had left Becca’s phone and credit cards.



“It was so comforting having him there because it felt like I knew him already,” said Becca.

During their time together Becca heard all about Raul’s family and his daughter Myra, who is in high school and currently battling cancer.

Flying home to Nashville, Becca put a plan into action, launching a GoFundMe for her new friend Raul to raise money to offset medical bills.

“I’m scared no one will care, like does anyone care about this Uber story? It hit a thousand dollars in one hour and $100,000 in 24 hours, which is actually insane,” said Becca.

Just this week Becca flew back to Cali to spend time with Raul and meet his family.