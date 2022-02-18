LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It was truly a spectacle: the miracle of birth at 30,000 feet!

An even bigger miracle: a doctor and a nurse also just happened to be on board!

United Flight 977 from Ghana landed at Washington Dulles Airport in Virginia on Sunday with one more passenger on board than it took off with.

Dr. Stephen Ansah-Addo says he was about 6 hours into the 11-hour flight when the captain asked if any medical professionals were on board

“I thought maybe someone was having a stomach ache or a heart attack,” he says. “That’s what I was thinking when I was walking toward the flight attendant.”

What he found was a pregnant woman in labor, laying on pillows and blankets in the area between cabins.

With the help of another nurse onboard and a flight attendant who also works as a nurse, Dr. Ansah-Addo performed an assessment.

“I told them that the baby would come very soon. It wouldn’t even take an hour. Because where the baby was engaged it was fully engaged to come out,” Dr. Ansah-Addo said.

The mother was about to deliver her first child a month earlier than expected.

And the nearest airport in Bermuda was too far away to land in time.

Dr. Ansah-Addo is a dermatology resident, not an OBGYN, but was ready to jump into action anyway.

“What I was praying for was she would have a delivery without any complications, because if there were any, there wasn’t that much we could do up there,” Dr. Ansah-Addo said.

Thankfully, there were no complications.