WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) — A teacher turned children’s book author in Williamston has done it again.

After writing her first book during the pandemic to help children understand COVID-19 and the lockdowns, Pam Ostrander has just released her second book.

Two years ago she released her first children’s book, “A Mask for Molly.” A colorful story written to help children feel safe while educating them about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her newest book was also inspired by family and real-life events, specifically her bother’s family and how they expanded it through adoption.

“My brother is the family-loving nerd dad and the one who likes to think he can dance, so the little characteristics that he has are in the book and same with my niece, Courtney. But in the book, her name is Clare Itty,” said Ostrander.

The book follows a family of manatees who open their hearts and home to two other sea creatures.

“Families come together in so many different ways now and this is just one of the ways,” said Ostrander.

Readers will also notice the big drawings in the book. The characters are once again brought to life by 16-year-old Seth Pennington, a former student of Ostrander’s.

If this sounds like a book you’re drawn to, you can find Ostrander and Pennington at Schuler Books in Okemos this Saturday at 11 a.m. for story time and a book signing.

