The Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau

The Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau has collaborated with regional attractions to provide a supportive and welcoming environment for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), developmental disabilities, sensory processing disorder, and other neuro-diverse individuals and their families.

The facilities listed offer sensory-friendly performances, activities and events. The majority of these attractions also have sensory toolkits available to check out as needed.