Theresa Kent is the Customer Success Manager for Providence Consulting, an IT and Cybersecurity services firm in Lansing, MI. She supports local business and nonprofit organizations by helping them grow, providing strategic advice, and helping her clients maximize the value from their IT investments. Theresa also serves as a volunteer board member of the non-profit Defeat the Breach Coalition, whose principal mission is to work with business and education leaders to help create cybersafe communities throughout the mid-Michigan region.