Tiffany Burton, Owner & Instructor at Spartan Dance & Fit has been dancing all her life. She was trained at Bay Valley Academy, Perry Woodard School of Dance, Russian Ballet Academy and Broadway Dance Center. She traveled internationally (1998-1999), touring in 7 countries and 55 cities and completed over 100 performances. In 2002, Tiffany obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in fashion design from the Illinois Institute of Art in Chicago. Her artistic talents, knowledge and passion for the art of dance is the foundation for Spartan Dance Center.

In 2011, Spartan Dance Center added another program to their schedule and Spartan Dance Company was launched under the instruction of Leah Seery. Their Company dancers compete at regional competitions. A couple years later in 2013, she opened Spartan Fit Center, which is our adult group fitness and dance program.

