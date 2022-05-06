Titanium Builders

Remodeling company

Titanium has over 17+yrs experience in both private home remodeling and commercial remodeling. We are your affordable full service home improvement company. Big or small we will do them all.

Your Repair Professional

I have always loved fixing things. Repair knowledge is not enough without experience. From woodworking to electrical installation, I have fostered all of the skills you need for household repairs and improvements.

Renovation at a Fair Price

Whether you need a major repair or a renovation, I can deliver professional skills at a fair price. It is our highest priority to get the job done right the first time on every assignment.

Home Services Options

We provide a full consultation to explain available options so that you can choose the service that’s right for your home or business. We strive to meet your project’s needs and save you the time!