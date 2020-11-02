517 Living Community Week- Discounts and free perks

LANSING (WLNS)– Its 517 Living Community Week- a week dedicated to celebrating everything that is wonderful about living in the greater Lansing area, with discounts and free perks.

The founder of 517Living .com is connecting people in the community with over 100 local businesses that are offering discounts and free perks!

The founder, Sarah Pierce said it’s all about the community connecting and helping the local economy, “this is an opportunity for businesses in the Greater Lansing area to offer a special event or a promotion and help the local economy.”

The Facebook group 517 Living Community Page has connected thousands of people and normally hosts a night with all things 517. But this year, due to the pandemic they had to get creative, which now involves weeklong discounts.

One of the many local businesses involved with the week of discounts is High Caliber Karting and Entertainment. They are offering free games of Pocket Soccer all week.

“We’re connecting with the community and really just making sure people are coming out and having a good time. That’s really what it’s all about,” said Jordan Munsters, Co-Founder of High Caliber Karting and Entertainment.

The 517 Living websites have listed tons of savings– from 30% off your entire meal at restaurants to free deserts. Most of these offers end Saturday, November 7th.