Absentee ballots must be dropped off by end of week

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – This week is the final week to turn in an absentee ballot for the state of Michigan.

In order for a ballot to be counted it must be received by your local clerks office by 5 pm on Friday. If you don’t plan on casting an absentee ballot, then you’ll have to vote in person.

If you still need to register to vote, you can do so at your local clerks office, even on election day.

Go to WLNS.COM and click on the “seen on 6” section to find additional information and voter resources.