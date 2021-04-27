Arrest warrant issued in CMU shooting case

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office say an arrest warrant has now been issued for a suspect they believe is involved with a shooting that sent two Central Michigan University students to the hospital.

Authorities say, he is from the southeast part of the state, but will not release the suspect’s name until he is in custody.

In an update provided by the sheriff’s office, they say both victims — Central Michigan quarterback John Keller and senior Tyler Bunting — are reportedly stable and recovering.