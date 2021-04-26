CDC issues new guidance for summer camps

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — The Centers for Disease Control for Prevention (CDC) has issued new guidance for summer camps to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The agency says children should be at least 3 feet apart from each other, but when they should stay at least 6 feet from everyone when they are eating and drinking.

The CDC also recommends that most activities be done outside, but the windows and doors should be left open if they must be done inside.

Mask wearing is also recommended at all times, except when children are eating, drinking, or swimming.

The CDC also encourages camp employees over the age of 16 to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

