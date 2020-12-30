Celebrations as Argentina passes a law legalizing abortion

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (WLNS) — People celebrated outside the congress building as lawmakers voted early Wednesday morning to legalize abortion.
They become the first big nation in Latin America to do this.
Some Latin American countries banned abortion entirely.
Others only allowed it in a few specific cases.
The bill legalizes elective abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.
