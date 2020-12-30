Celebrations as Argentina passes a law legalizing abortion

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — The Senate returned Wednesday with pressure from Democrats and President Donald Trump to boost the direct payments in the year-end coronavirus relief bill to $2,000. The House passed a standalone bill this week to do that, but so far Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not scheduled a vote in the Senate.

"I am very confident it would pass if it is put on the floor," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.