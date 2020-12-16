East Lansing bakery creates unique holiday cupcakes

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– Christmas is a week away, and if you can’t seem to find the time to bake it all, 6 News This Morning has you covered.

Gigi’s Cupcakes in East Lansing off of Trowbridge Rd has created lots of fun and camera ready cupcakes. The store creates something fun and cheerful every year for the eye and mouth.

“It’s not just the holiday Grinch that sells out. A lot of people love our cookie dough cupcake and other flavors so we always give everything holiday fun,” said Owner Gina Farhat

This year they have a snowman, reindeer wedding wonderland, and of course- the Grinch made his way into the store’s casing. The store creates gourmet cupcakes every season of the year.

“These holiday ones are for everyone and they can bring a smile to a child’s face or a grandparents face,” said Farhat