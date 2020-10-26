East Lansing Board of Education to decide official timeline for remote and in-person instruction

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The East Lansing Board of Education will take action Monday night on the new recommendation by school superintendent Dori Leyko to extend remote learning through this calendar year and begin to offer in-person instruction for the first time after winter break.

If board members approve Leyko’s recommendation and should Covid-19 conditions at the time support a transition to in-person instruction, students in Pre-K through grade 5 would have an orientation week starting January 4, 2021. Middle and high school students will begin with an orientation week starting January 18, 2021.