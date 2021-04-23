East Lansing Police K-9 “Diesel” passes away

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department has announced that “Diesel” the K-9 has passed away.

Diesel worked the streets of East Lansing with Lt. Erich Vedder from 2009 until 2017, when Diesel retired.

ELPD said during their tenure, they were widely regarded as one of the best K-9 teams working.

Diesel spent the last handful of years with Lt. Vedder and his family, and never once lost his drive for life, ELPD said.

“He enjoyed stealing food from the counter and going for his morning run or walk. He will always be one of the finest and most capable K-9’s to have ever worked in the Tri-County area. This is a tough loss for Lt. Vedder and the other K-9 handlers here at ELPD. We have have no doubt that Diesel was ready and is still on patrol elsewhere,” ELPD said.