Eviction moratorium gets lifted, what tenants need to know

The temporary suspension of evictions for tenants across the state has expired.



As thousands of people are still out of a job from the pandemic, many are struggling to make rent.



“During this time you don’t feel like you can rely on friends and family for much. Because we’re supposed to be isolating. So it can be a really scary time for people.” Said Angela Tripp Director of the Michigan Legal Help Program.



She says it’s important for people to know their rights. When it comes to dealing with their landlord.



“They still must follow all of the eviction process, which is filing a notice to quit or demand for possession. Depending on which one they use, they have to wait a certain amount of days before they can file the eviction complaint.” Tripp added.



And then.



“There will be a pre-trial on that eviction complaint and if the case can’t be settled. There will be a trial or another hearing.”



For anyone going through this, Tripp says there are resources.



“Go to Michigan Legal Help, go to the eviction resource page. Get the numbers for local legal aids office and those 2 agents are working together in every county to avoid evictions.”