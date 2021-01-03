FBI: Nashville bomber sent material to ‘acquaintances’

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated file image posted on social media by the FBI shows Anthony Quinn Warner. More than a year before he detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, officers visited Anthony Warner’s home after his girlfriend told police that he was building bombs in an RV trailer at his residence, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. But they were unable to make contact with him, or see inside his RV. (Courtesy of FBI via AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn (AP) — Authorities say the man who detonated a Christmas Day bomb in downtown Nashville had sent out materials about his views to people he knew across the country.

Authorities have said 63-year-old Anthony Warner was responsible for the explosion, which damaged dozens of buildings and injured several people.

Warner died in the blast and officials have not released a motive. In a statement Saturday to The Associated Press, FBI Special Agent Jason Pack said Warner had sent out items to “several acquaintances.”

Pack urged anyone who may have received material from Warner to contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story