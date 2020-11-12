Fewer Americans traveling this Thanksgiving amid pandemic

DEARBORN, Mi. (WLNS) — A new report by AAA is showing fewer Americans traveling this Thanksgiving amid the pandemic, including here in Michigan.

According to AAA travel, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, including health concerns and high unemployment, are impacting Americans’ decisions to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday and anticipate at least a 10% drop in travel – the largest one-year decrease since the great recession in 2008.

In Michigan, the expectation is 1.6 million travelers, down 8.1% from 2019.

Those who decide to travel are likely to drive shorter distances and reduce the number of days they are away, making road trips the dominant form of travel this Thanksgiving. Travel by automobile is projected to fall 4.3%, to 47.8 million travelers and account for 95% of all holiday travel.