General Motors employees going back to work on Monday, with new safety protocols in place

After months of not working, thousands of General Motors employees will head back to work.

Back in March, General Motors closed its doors to protect workers from COVID-19.



Now all employees will head back to work on Monday, with a care package filled with face masks and instructions to help them get familiar with new safety protocols.



“We’re taking every precaution we can to make the workplace safe for them for when they come back.” Said Dr. Jeffery Hess, Medical Doctor for General Motors.



Dr. Jeffery Hess is the medical doctor for general motors and he knows how different this will look for some people.



“We’re going to have a lot of medical staff on hand on Monday. We want to help employees be comfortable with the provisions we put in place and for them to understand how they are being protected.” Said Dr. Jeffery Hess.



Dr. Hess says, all employees will have to practice social distancing, wear a mask and go through a health screening.



“When you come in, we’re going to do a temperature check so if that is high, we’ll have you go to medical. As you mentioned the symptom check, if there is problem with that, you’ll go to medical.”

Testing for the Coronavirus will also be available for all employees.



“We’re doing it in our clinics in our facilities. So we make sure we have supplies to be able to test them. We don’t analyze it in our facility we send it to a national lab to do the analysis of the sample.”



Dr. Hess says, he knows there are risks of re-opening facilities, but they will be monitoring everything that goes on in the plant.

“If we see something that is out of the ordinary, we will not hesitate to pull things back. We want to do things safely, we don’t want to hurt people we want to protect our employees and the community.”



Dr. Hess also says–they’ll be looking for large outbreaks of COVID-19 in the community where the facilities are.



If they do spike, they’ll consider shutting down the plant.