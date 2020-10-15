Gov. Whitmer wants enrollment extension for 2021 health insurance marketplace

LANSING, Mich. – (WLNS)

Governor Whitmer is now asking the Trump administration to extend the open enrollment period for the 2021 health insurance market-place until the end of January 2021.

She says that extra time would be useful for people who lost their employer insurance during the on-going pandemic.

Right now, open enrollment is scheduled to run from November 1 through December 15 and this request adds roughly 45 days.

A new report from the National Center for Coverage Innovation found that Michigan experienced a 46% increase in the number of uninsured adults from February to May 2020.

