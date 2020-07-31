Governor Whitmer tackles gun violence with “Moms Demand Action”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on coronavirus in Michigan during a May 26, 2020, press briefing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

Firearms and COVID-19, have been in the headlines here in Michigan for months.

Ever since, protesters openly carried guns inside the state capitol.

Those two topics were part of the conversation today between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the organization “Moms Demand Action.”

The founder Shannon Watts and Governor Whitmer talked about how to combat gun violence in Michigan.

It started out with the Governor saying she stands by her decision on making gun stores “non-essential”.

She went on to say, she has seen a shift in the conversation surrounding gun violence in the state.

And a reason for that? more activist, young and old.

“We haven’t gotten all of our goals accomplished yet, but it has permeated the general population. In that is a potential opportunity and that is power. That is why I think we are on the prosperity of making great strides.” Said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

This discussion was part of “moms demand action”…demanding women’s series.