Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order requires masks at child-care centers & camps

Fairfax County Public School buses parked at a middle school in Falls Church, Va., Monday, July 20, 2020. Very few Americans believe schools should return to normal operations this fall, a new poll says, even as President Donald Trump insists that’s what parents and students want. The poll, conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, finds that only about 1 in 10 say daycare centers, preschools and K-12 schools should start the school year like any other. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Executive Order 2020-164 requires all staff and children ages 2 and older to wear a face mask on a school bus or other transportation. Additionally, all staff and children ages 4 and up must wear a face maskin all indoor common spaces.

All staff and all children 12 and older are required to wear a face mask when in classrooms, homes, cabins, or similar indoor small-group settings. The governor also strongly encourages that all children ages 2 and up wear face coverings when indoors. These rules align with the existing rules on face coverings that already apply to preK-12 schools across Michigan.



Caterpillar Corner Learning Center in Holt, says it started implementing these rules last week.



So far, they haven’t had any problems.



“We read some books..watched some videos on wearing a face mask and why it is so important. Just talking to them about the fact that it is about keeping us safe.. they’ve been very receptive.” Said Regina Fancer, Program Director.



One reason there haven’t been any problems?



“We have different children bringing in different kinds of masks and they’ve been really excited to show their friends what they have and talk about what is on my mask today.”



Fancer says this is just another step for keeping everyone safe.

“We’re here to help care for these children when their parents are working. So for families to continue to work..we need to do our best to keep everyone healthy and safe.”











