Grim reaper walk planned at state capitol to thank GOP lawmakers

A grim reaper walk is planned at the state capitol with organizers saying, angels of death will be offering legislators dead flowers and a statement to Senator Mike Shirkey specifically, thanking him for what they say is, abandoning all hope in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

This effort is in criticism of Senator Shirkey after comments he made on a herd immunity strategy to fight off Covid-19.

Following the grim reapers visit, state representative Yousef Rabhi of Ann Arbor is expected to speak out about Shrikey’s strategy as well

