Harper’s can reopen after a plan has been made

187 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to Harpers restaurant and bar in East Lansing.



The business closed and now the owners are answering questions from the liquor control commission.



The hearing lasted nearly 3 hours.



The owners of Harpers found out they can re-open their doors under one condition.



“We have a plan that is okayed by not only the health department in the county of Ingham, but also the Michigan liquor Control Commission before there is any reopening.”



During the hearing, owner Patrick Riley says when they first reopened their doors back on June 8th he didn’t know you could tell someone to leave.



If they weren’t wearing a mask or social distancing.



“We did not find that out until we had a meeting with Linda Vail.”



He says they took the proper precautions to open back up.



“We arranged all of our tables inside and out so they were at least 6 feet apart. For tables like booths, we separated them with plexiglass. We had signage outside and inside the restaurant to stop people from entering with COVID symptoms. We provided free face masks to customers.”



One former employee, who didn’t want to go on camera says that’s not true.



“The owner Trish Riley specifically asked us to throw away all the simple green cleaning supplies and specifically use lemon water. Because it was ruining the floors and the tables.”



“None of the employees were wearing face masks. If they did it was around their neck. They said they had hand sanitizer and masks. I specifically asked someone who I knew who worked there for hand sanitizer and they said there wasn’t any.”