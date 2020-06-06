J.C. Penney is closing 154 stores

FILE – In this May 8, 2020, file photo, a J.C. Penney store sits closed in Roseville, Mich. The coronavirus pandemic has pushed troubled department store chain J.C. Penney into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth major retailer to meet that fate. Penney said late Friday, May 15, 2020, it will be closing some stores and will be disclosing details and timing in the next few weeks. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Bankrupt J.C. Penney plans to permanently shutter 154 stores across the U.S., with going-out-of-business sales set to begin at those locations on June 12. According to CBS News, the 118-year-old retailer plans to close a total of 242 locations by the fall.

J.C. Penney declared bankruptcy in May. It was one of many brick-and-mortar stores forced to temporarily close locations in April and May as the coronavirus pandemic raced across the U.S. Although the shutdowns pushed the retailer closer to insolvency, the company had been struggling for years with changing consumer tastes and a shift to ecommerce.

J.C. Penney CEO Jill Soltau said the store closures will help it emerge from bankruptcy in a better financial position. “While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” she said in a statement.

J.C. Penney, which will continue operating most of its 850 stores, said the locations chosen for closure were picked after “a comprehensive review of our retail footprint.” In its most recent quarter J.C. Penney’s sales fell nearly 8%, to $3.4 billion, from the year-ago period, while net income fell to $27 million from $75 million a year earlier. The company is also weighed down by $4 billion in debt and had previously closed numerous stores in recent years to help cut costs.

Below is a list of the J.C. Penney stores that are closing:

Alabama

Covington Mall in Andalusia

Regency Square in Florence

Jackson Square in Scottsboro

Spanish Fort Town Center in Spanish Fort

Arizona

Little Creek Center in Cottonwood

Christown Spectrum in Phoenix

El Con Shopping Center in Tucson

Arkansas

Independence Center in Batesville

Conway Towne Center in Conway

Mellor Park Mall in El Dorado

The Fashion Center in Harrison

California

Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center in Chino

JCPenney in Delano

San Luis Plaza in Los Banos

Woodland Plaza in Paso Robles

Inland Center in San Bernardino

West Valley Mall in Tracy

Countryside Plaza in Turlock

Yreka Junction Mall in Yreka

Colorado

Durango Mall in Durango

JCPenney in Fort Collins

Greeley Mall in Greeley

River Landing Shopping Center in Montrose

Connecticut

Torrington Commons in Torrington

Florida

Desoto Square Mall in Bradenton

Coralwood Shopping Center in Cape Coral

Gulf Coast Town Center in Fort Myers

Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville

Eagle Ridge Mall in Lake Wales

Santa Rosa Shopping Center in Mary Esther

Orlando Fashion Square in Orlando

Lakeshore Mall in Sebring

Westshore Plaza in Tampa

Georgia

Georgia Square in Athens

Northlake Mall in Atlanta

Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville

Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville

Mount Berry Mall in Rome

Statesboro Mall in Statesboro

Hatcher Point Mall in Waycross

Idaho

Lewiston Shopping Center in Lewiston

Bonner Mall in Ponderay

Illinois

Northfield Square in Bourbonnais

River Oaks Shopping Center in Calumet City

University Mall in Carbondale

Freeport Mall in Freeport

Times Square Mall in Mount Vernon

Indiana

Bedford Town Fair in Bedford

Concord Mall in Elkhart

NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road in Indianapolis

Kokomo Mall in Kokomo

River Point Mall in Madison

Muncie Mall in Muncie

Pilgrim Place Mall in Plymouth

Richmond Square in Richmond

Vincennes Plaza in Vincennes

Iowa

JCPenney in Carroll

Marshalltown Mall in Marshalltown

Kansas

Flint Hills Village in Emporia

Liberal Plaza in Liberal

Central Mall in Salina

Kentucky

Green River Plaza in Campbellsville

Danville Manor Shopping Center in Danville

Bradford Square in Hopkinsville

Market Square in Maysville

Middlesboro Mall in Middlesboro

Town Square Mall in Owensboro

Louisiana

Acadiana Mall in Lafayette

Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie

Regal Court Shopping Center in Shreveport

Maryland

Boulevard at Box Hill in Abingdon

Woodmore Towne Center in Lanham

Country Club Mall in La Vale

Michigan

Alpena Mall in Alpena

Cadillac Shopping Center in Cadillac

JCPenney in Petoskey

Minnesota

Riverdale Village in Coon Rapids

Eden Prairie Center in Eden Prairie

Grove Square Shopping Center in Maple Grove

Kandi Mall in Willmar

Mississippi

Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel

Starkville Crossing in Starkville

Missouri

Bolger Square in Independence

Kirksville Shopping Center in Kirksville

Montana

Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman

Nebraska

Conestoga Mall in Grand Island

New Hampshire

West Street Shopping Center in Keene

Mountain Valley Mall in North Conway

Lilac Mall in Rochester

Upper Valley Plaza in West Lebanon

New Mexico

White Sands Mall in Alamogordo

New York

Finger Lakes Mall in Auburn

Batavia City Centre in Batavia

Roseland Shopping Center in Canandaigua

Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford

Oswego Plaza in Oswego

Freedom Mall in Rome

Destiny USA in Syracuse

North Carolina

Henderson Square in Henderson

Biggs Park Shopping Center in Lumberton

Twin Rivers Mall in New Bern

North Hills Shopping Center in Raleigh

Richmond Plaza in Rockingham

Ohio

Chapel Hill Mall in Akron

Tri County Plaza in Akron

Carnation Mall in Alliance

Ashtabula Mall in Ashtabula

Governors Plaza in Cincinnati

Northtowne Mall in Defiance

Summit Square Shopping Center in East Liverpool

The Shoppes At Parma in Parma

Miami Valley Mall in Piqua

Oklahoma

Oakwood Mall in Enid

Tandy Town Shopping Center in McAlester

Town Center Plaza in Midwest City

Arrowhead Mall in Muskogee

Shawnee Mall in Shawnee

Tulsa Promenade in Tulsa

Oregon

Cascade Village in Bend

McMinnville Plaza in McMinnville

Garden Valley Mall in Roseburg

Salem Center in Salem

Pennsylvania

Clearview Mall in Butler

North Hanover Mall in Hanover

Beaver Valley Mall in Monaca

Monroeville Mall in Monroeville

Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills in Tarentum

South Carolina

Anderson Mall in Anderson

Cross Creek Mall in Beaufort

Magnolia Mall in Florence

Myrtle Beach Mall in Myrtle Beach

Prince of Orange Mall in Orangeburg

Rock Hill Galleria in Rock Hill

South Dakota

University Mall in Brookings

Tennessee

Bradley Square in Cleveland

Columbia Mall in Columbia

Dyersburg Mall in Dyersburg

Kingsport Town Center in Kingsport

Foothills Mall in Maryville

Three Star Mall in McMinnville

Texas

Timber Creek Crossing in Dallas

Crossroads Mall in Greenville

West Hills Mall in Huntsville

Music City Mall in Lewisville

Lufkin Shopping Center in Lufkin

Palestine Mall in Palestine

Mirabeau Square in Paris

Utah

Layton Hills Mall in Layton

Cache Valley Mall in Logan

Vermont

Bennington Square in Bennington

Berlin Mall in Berlin

Virginia

Danville Mall in Danville

Colonial Mall in Staunton

Wisconsin