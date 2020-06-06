J.C. Penney is closing 154 stores

Bankrupt J.C. Penney plans to permanently shutter 154 stores across the U.S., with going-out-of-business sales set to begin at those locations on June 12. According to CBS News, the 118-year-old retailer plans to close a total of 242 locations by the fall.
J.C. Penney declared bankruptcy in May. It was one of many brick-and-mortar stores forced to temporarily close locations in April and May as the coronavirus pandemic raced across the U.S. Although the shutdowns pushed the retailer closer to insolvency, the company had been struggling for years with changing consumer tastes and a shift to ecommerce.
J.C. Penney CEO Jill Soltau said the store closures will help it emerge from bankruptcy in a better financial position. “While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” she said in a statement.
J.C. Penney, which will continue operating most of its 850 stores, said the locations chosen for closure were picked after “a comprehensive review of our retail footprint.” In its most recent quarter J.C. Penney’s sales fell nearly 8%, to $3.4 billion, from the year-ago period, while net income fell to $27 million from $75 million a year earlier. The company is also weighed down by $4 billion in debt and had previously closed numerous stores in recent years to help cut costs.
Below is a list of the J.C. Penney stores that are closing:
Alabama
- Covington Mall in Andalusia
- Regency Square in Florence
- Jackson Square in Scottsboro
- Spanish Fort Town Center in Spanish Fort
Arizona
- Little Creek Center in Cottonwood
- Christown Spectrum in Phoenix
- El Con Shopping Center in Tucson
Arkansas
- Independence Center in Batesville
- Conway Towne Center in Conway
- Mellor Park Mall in El Dorado
- The Fashion Center in Harrison
California
- Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center in Chino
- JCPenney in Delano
- San Luis Plaza in Los Banos
- Woodland Plaza in Paso Robles
- Inland Center in San Bernardino
- West Valley Mall in Tracy
- Countryside Plaza in Turlock
- Yreka Junction Mall in Yreka
Colorado
- Durango Mall in Durango
- JCPenney in Fort Collins
- Greeley Mall in Greeley
- River Landing Shopping Center in Montrose
Connecticut
- Torrington Commons in Torrington
Florida
- Desoto Square Mall in Bradenton
- Coralwood Shopping Center in Cape Coral
- Gulf Coast Town Center in Fort Myers
- Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville
- Eagle Ridge Mall in Lake Wales
- Santa Rosa Shopping Center in Mary Esther
- Orlando Fashion Square in Orlando
- Lakeshore Mall in Sebring
- Westshore Plaza in Tampa
Georgia
- Georgia Square in Athens
- Northlake Mall in Atlanta
- Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville
- Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville
- Mount Berry Mall in Rome
- Statesboro Mall in Statesboro
- Hatcher Point Mall in Waycross
Idaho
- Lewiston Shopping Center in Lewiston
- Bonner Mall in Ponderay
Illinois
- Northfield Square in Bourbonnais
- River Oaks Shopping Center in Calumet City
- University Mall in Carbondale
- Freeport Mall in Freeport
- Times Square Mall in Mount Vernon
Indiana
- Bedford Town Fair in Bedford
- Concord Mall in Elkhart
- NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road in Indianapolis
- Kokomo Mall in Kokomo
- River Point Mall in Madison
- Muncie Mall in Muncie
- Pilgrim Place Mall in Plymouth
- Richmond Square in Richmond
- Vincennes Plaza in Vincennes
Iowa
- JCPenney in Carroll
- Marshalltown Mall in Marshalltown
Kansas
- Flint Hills Village in Emporia
- Liberal Plaza in Liberal
- Central Mall in Salina
Kentucky
- Green River Plaza in Campbellsville
- Danville Manor Shopping Center in Danville
- Bradford Square in Hopkinsville
- Market Square in Maysville
- Middlesboro Mall in Middlesboro
- Town Square Mall in Owensboro
Louisiana
- Acadiana Mall in Lafayette
- Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie
- Regal Court Shopping Center in Shreveport
Maryland
- Boulevard at Box Hill in Abingdon
- Woodmore Towne Center in Lanham
- Country Club Mall in La Vale
Michigan
- Alpena Mall in Alpena
- Cadillac Shopping Center in Cadillac
- JCPenney in Petoskey
Minnesota
- Riverdale Village in Coon Rapids
- Eden Prairie Center in Eden Prairie
- Grove Square Shopping Center in Maple Grove
- Kandi Mall in Willmar
Mississippi
- Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel
- Starkville Crossing in Starkville
Missouri
- Bolger Square in Independence
- Kirksville Shopping Center in Kirksville
Montana
- Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman
Nebraska
- Conestoga Mall in Grand Island
New Hampshire
- West Street Shopping Center in Keene
- Mountain Valley Mall in North Conway
- Lilac Mall in Rochester
- Upper Valley Plaza in West Lebanon
New Mexico
- White Sands Mall in Alamogordo
New York
- Finger Lakes Mall in Auburn
- Batavia City Centre in Batavia
- Roseland Shopping Center in Canandaigua
- Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford
- Oswego Plaza in Oswego
- Freedom Mall in Rome
- Destiny USA in Syracuse
North Carolina
- Henderson Square in Henderson
- Biggs Park Shopping Center in Lumberton
- Twin Rivers Mall in New Bern
- North Hills Shopping Center in Raleigh
- Richmond Plaza in Rockingham
Ohio
- Chapel Hill Mall in Akron
- Tri County Plaza in Akron
- Carnation Mall in Alliance
- Ashtabula Mall in Ashtabula
- Governors Plaza in Cincinnati
- Northtowne Mall in Defiance
- Summit Square Shopping Center in East Liverpool
- The Shoppes At Parma in Parma
- Miami Valley Mall in Piqua
Oklahoma
- Oakwood Mall in Enid
- Tandy Town Shopping Center in McAlester
- Town Center Plaza in Midwest City
- Arrowhead Mall in Muskogee
- Shawnee Mall in Shawnee
- Tulsa Promenade in Tulsa
Oregon
- Cascade Village in Bend
- McMinnville Plaza in McMinnville
- Garden Valley Mall in Roseburg
- Salem Center in Salem
Pennsylvania
- Clearview Mall in Butler
- North Hanover Mall in Hanover
- Beaver Valley Mall in Monaca
- Monroeville Mall in Monroeville
- Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills in Tarentum
South Carolina
- Anderson Mall in Anderson
- Cross Creek Mall in Beaufort
- Magnolia Mall in Florence
- Myrtle Beach Mall in Myrtle Beach
- Prince of Orange Mall in Orangeburg
- Rock Hill Galleria in Rock Hill
South Dakota
- University Mall in Brookings
Tennessee
- Bradley Square in Cleveland
- Columbia Mall in Columbia
- Dyersburg Mall in Dyersburg
- Kingsport Town Center in Kingsport
- Foothills Mall in Maryville
- Three Star Mall in McMinnville
Texas
- Timber Creek Crossing in Dallas
- Crossroads Mall in Greenville
- West Hills Mall in Huntsville
- Music City Mall in Lewisville
- Lufkin Shopping Center in Lufkin
- Palestine Mall in Palestine
- Mirabeau Square in Paris
Utah
- Layton Hills Mall in Layton
- Cache Valley Mall in Logan
Vermont
- Bennington Square in Bennington
- Berlin Mall in Berlin
Virginia
- Danville Mall in Danville
- Colonial Mall in Staunton
Wisconsin
- Crossroads Shopping Center in Menomonee Falls