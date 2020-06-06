J.C. Penney is closing 154 stores

FILE – In this May 8, 2020, file photo, a J.C. Penney store sits closed in Roseville, Mich. The coronavirus pandemic has pushed troubled department store chain J.C. Penney into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth major retailer to meet that fate. Penney said late Friday, May 15, 2020, it will be closing some stores and will be disclosing details and timing in the next few weeks. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Bankrupt J.C. Penney plans to permanently shutter 154 stores across the U.S., with going-out-of-business sales set to begin at those locations on June 12. According to CBS News, the 118-year-old retailer plans to close a total of 242 locations by the fall.

J.C. Penney declared bankruptcy in May. It was one of many brick-and-mortar stores forced to temporarily close locations in April and May as the coronavirus pandemic raced across the U.S. Although the shutdowns pushed the retailer closer to insolvency, the company had been struggling for years with changing consumer tastes and a shift to ecommerce. 

J.C. Penney CEO Jill Soltau said the store closures will help it emerge from bankruptcy in a better financial position. “While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” she said in a statement.

J.C. Penney, which will continue operating most of its 850 stores, said the locations chosen for closure were picked after “a comprehensive review of our retail footprint.” In its most recent quarter J.C. Penney’s sales fell nearly 8%, to $3.4 billion, from the year-ago period, while net income fell to $27 million from $75 million a year earlier. The company is also weighed down by $4 billion in debt and had previously closed numerous stores in recent years to help cut costs. 

Below is a list of the J.C. Penney stores that are closing:

Alabama

  • Covington Mall in Andalusia
  • Regency Square in Florence
  • Jackson Square in Scottsboro
  • Spanish Fort Town Center in Spanish Fort

Arizona

  • Little Creek Center in Cottonwood
  • Christown Spectrum in Phoenix
  • El Con Shopping Center in Tucson

Arkansas

  • Independence Center in Batesville
  • Conway Towne Center in Conway
  • Mellor Park Mall in El Dorado
  • The Fashion Center in Harrison

California

  • Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center in Chino
  • JCPenney in Delano
  • San Luis Plaza in Los Banos
  • Woodland Plaza in Paso Robles
  • Inland Center in San Bernardino
  • West Valley Mall in Tracy
  • Countryside Plaza in Turlock
  • Yreka Junction Mall in Yreka

Colorado

  • Durango Mall in Durango
  • JCPenney in Fort Collins
  • Greeley Mall in Greeley
  • River Landing Shopping Center in Montrose

Connecticut

  • Torrington Commons in Torrington

Florida

  • Desoto Square Mall in Bradenton
  • Coralwood Shopping Center in Cape Coral
  • Gulf Coast Town Center in Fort Myers
  • Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville
  • Eagle Ridge Mall in Lake Wales
  • Santa Rosa Shopping Center in Mary Esther
  • Orlando Fashion Square in Orlando
  • Lakeshore Mall in Sebring
  • Westshore Plaza in Tampa

Georgia

  • Georgia Square in Athens
  • Northlake Mall in Atlanta
  • Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville
  • Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville
  • Mount Berry Mall in Rome
  • Statesboro Mall in Statesboro
  • Hatcher Point Mall in Waycross

Idaho

  • Lewiston Shopping Center in Lewiston
  • Bonner Mall in Ponderay

Illinois

  • Northfield Square in Bourbonnais
  • River Oaks Shopping Center in Calumet City
  • University Mall in Carbondale
  • Freeport Mall in Freeport
  • Times Square Mall in Mount Vernon

Indiana

  • Bedford Town Fair in Bedford
  • Concord Mall in Elkhart
  • NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road in Indianapolis
  • Kokomo Mall in Kokomo
  • River Point Mall in Madison
  • Muncie Mall in Muncie
  • Pilgrim Place Mall in Plymouth
  • Richmond Square in Richmond
  • Vincennes Plaza in Vincennes

Iowa

  • JCPenney in Carroll
  • Marshalltown Mall in Marshalltown

Kansas

  • Flint Hills Village in Emporia
  • Liberal Plaza in Liberal
  • Central Mall in Salina

Kentucky

  • Green River Plaza in Campbellsville
  • Danville Manor Shopping Center in Danville
  • Bradford Square in Hopkinsville
  • Market Square in Maysville
  • Middlesboro Mall in Middlesboro
  • Town Square Mall in Owensboro

Louisiana

  • Acadiana Mall in Lafayette
  • Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie
  • Regal Court Shopping Center in Shreveport

Maryland

  • Boulevard at Box Hill in Abingdon
  • Woodmore Towne Center in Lanham
  • Country Club Mall in La Vale

Michigan

  • Alpena Mall in Alpena
  • Cadillac Shopping Center in Cadillac
  • JCPenney in Petoskey

Minnesota

  • Riverdale Village in Coon Rapids
  • Eden Prairie Center in Eden Prairie
  • Grove Square Shopping Center in Maple Grove
  • Kandi Mall in Willmar

Mississippi

  • Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel
  • Starkville Crossing in Starkville

Missouri

  • Bolger Square in Independence 
  • Kirksville Shopping Center in Kirksville

Montana

  • Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman

Nebraska

  • Conestoga Mall in Grand Island

New Hampshire

  • West Street Shopping Center in Keene
  • Mountain Valley Mall in North Conway
  • Lilac Mall in Rochester
  • Upper Valley Plaza in West Lebanon

New Mexico

  • White Sands Mall in Alamogordo

New York 

  • Finger Lakes Mall in Auburn
  • Batavia City Centre in Batavia
  • Roseland Shopping Center in Canandaigua
  • Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford
  • Oswego Plaza in Oswego
  • Freedom Mall in Rome 
  • Destiny USA in Syracuse 

North Carolina

  • Henderson Square in Henderson
  • Biggs Park Shopping Center in Lumberton 
  • Twin Rivers Mall in New Bern
  • North Hills Shopping Center in Raleigh
  • Richmond Plaza in Rockingham

Ohio

  • Chapel Hill Mall in Akron
  • Tri County Plaza in Akron
  • Carnation Mall in Alliance
  • Ashtabula Mall in Ashtabula
  • Governors Plaza in Cincinnati
  • Northtowne Mall in Defiance
  • Summit Square Shopping Center in East Liverpool
  • The Shoppes At Parma in Parma
  • Miami Valley Mall in Piqua

Oklahoma

  • Oakwood Mall in Enid
  • Tandy Town Shopping Center in McAlester
  • Town Center Plaza in Midwest City
  • Arrowhead Mall in Muskogee
  • Shawnee Mall in Shawnee
  • Tulsa Promenade in Tulsa 

Oregon

  • Cascade Village in Bend
  • McMinnville Plaza in McMinnville
  • Garden Valley Mall in Roseburg
  • Salem Center in Salem

Pennsylvania

  • Clearview Mall in Butler
  • North Hanover Mall in Hanover
  • Beaver Valley Mall in Monaca
  • Monroeville Mall in Monroeville
  • Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills in Tarentum

South Carolina

  • Anderson Mall in Anderson
  • Cross Creek Mall in Beaufort
  • Magnolia Mall in Florence
  • Myrtle Beach Mall in Myrtle Beach
  • Prince of Orange Mall in Orangeburg
  • Rock Hill Galleria in Rock Hill

South Dakota

  • University Mall in Brookings

Tennessee

  • Bradley Square in Cleveland
  • Columbia Mall in Columbia
  • Dyersburg Mall in Dyersburg
  • Kingsport Town Center in Kingsport
  • Foothills Mall in Maryville
  • Three Star Mall in McMinnville 

Texas

  • Timber Creek Crossing in Dallas
  • Crossroads Mall in Greenville
  • West Hills Mall in Huntsville
  • Music City Mall in Lewisville
  • Lufkin Shopping Center in Lufkin 
  • Palestine Mall in Palestine
  • Mirabeau Square in Paris

Utah

  • Layton Hills Mall in Layton
  • Cache Valley Mall in Logan

Vermont

  • Bennington Square in Bennington 
  • Berlin Mall in Berlin

Virginia

  • Danville Mall in Danville
  • Colonial Mall in Staunton

Wisconsin

  • Crossroads Shopping Center in Menomonee Falls

