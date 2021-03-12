Lansing Police Department looking for endangered woman and children

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This morning The Lansing Police Department is seeking assistance in locating three children and a woman they believe is in danger.

Authorities sent out an Endangered Missing Advisory for Octavia Janay Reed, and three children named James Jamar Wilson (5-year-old), Antonio Bonner (1-year-old), and Za-Kayh Jones (7-year-old).

Reed was last seen last seen with the children.

Officials say she drives 2010 Lincoln MKZ with a missing front bumper. Reeds 5’5 and 176 pounds.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or call the Lansing Police Department at (517)483-4600.