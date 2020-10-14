LARA officials; AG Nessel alerting licensees of new phishing e-mails

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is drawing attention to a recent alert issued by officials with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

State officials are warning all residents to be cautious of phishing emails being sent to Michigan licensees by scammers impersonating LARA officials.

Michigan licensees refer to anyone who holds a professional license issued by LARA, such as those under the public health code and the occupational code.

In recent months, State of Michigan licensees have reported receiving fraudulent emails that had grammatical errors and misspelled words, which are red flags.