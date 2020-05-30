Magical catering van to deliver food to hard hit Midland area

Bobcat Bonnie’s, a locally owned restaurant group located in the Detroit area, is headed north to deliver hot meals to the Midland area that has recently been hit by severe flooding.

On Friday May 29, Bobcat Bonnie’s psychedelic catering van will be cruising through communities in Midland, Wixom Lake and Sanford, passing out burgers and more to residents in the area as they try to recover.

The giveaway is very personal for Buskard, as his partner’s parents live in the area, and were personally affected by the flooding.

“My in-laws, and lots of personal friends, live in Midland,” Buskard said. “On top of everything that’s going on, you know, in the world right now, imagine dealing with flooding, and the loss of your home, your memorabilia, your kid’s paintings from 6th grade, photographs that were passed down. They’re dealing with the whole struggle of your whole life being upended during a pandemic and then this too.”

In response, Buskard and his team decided they just had to find time to bring some food up to the area. Along with support from fellow businesses, Gordon Food Service and Griffin Claw Brewing Company, they’ll be driving up a load of meals, treats and hand sanitizer to local residents.

That fancy catering van, which was designed and painted by Buskard’s partner, artist Joey Salamon, will be cruising around the neighborhood’s starting at lunch time. They’ll be serving burgers, chicken sandwiches, Impossible burgers along with sides, chips, toy bags for kids, sodas and Hudsonville ice cream all for free. The van will be circling Wixom and Sanford lakes, and will make a few stops in the area as well.

Buskard was inspired by another group of volunteers who drove 19 hours from Louisiana to serve gumbo to the area. Salamon had been helping his partners clean his parents destroyed basement, and shared how overwhelming it all was. “My partner said that you are taking on such a huge task, you forget to eat,” Buskard said. “All of a sudden these people come up, and it’s such a relief, as you are dealing with something so emotional, and so physically draining.”

As busy as he’s been working on reopening his restaurants for take-out, he just knew they had to find a way to step up. “We sprung into action,” Buskard said.

If you are in the area, watch for their “bright, crazy catering” van, wave them down, and they’ll stop and serve you. They’ll also have a few spots set up during the day, and will also be somewhere stationary at dinner. They are still awaiting confirmation on that, so to find out exactly where they will be, please check their Facebook page for up to the minute details.

“We’re just trying to, in our small way, to bring a little love to people who are dealing with a tremendous amount of feelings, and emotions and stress,” Buskard said. A hot meal, hand delivered, might be a bright spot in the hard hit communities near Midland.

Currently, only a few Bobcat’s are open for take-out. Clinton Township and Ferndale are ready and waiting for you.

