Major funding announcement expected to assist local veterans

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)—-A big announcement is scheduled at 10:30 AM from those with Habitat for Humanity of Michigan regarding the rehabilitation and modification of residences for local low-income and disabled veterans.

The group will be joined by HUD Midwest regional administrator Joseph Galvan to help kick off a new pilot program.

Officials say, the money, that’ll be disclosed at the event, will be used to create new adaptive housing to help veterans regain or maintain their independence.

The announcement is set to be made at the Michigan State Housing Development Authority located at 735 E. Michigan Avenue.