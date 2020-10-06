MDOT holding virtual job fair and looking to hire 100+

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)

Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation will look to hire more than 100 people during an online career fair to help fill a number of seasonal and permanent positions.

MDOT officials say, they’re partnering with the Department of Labor to give candidates the opportunity to virtually interact with current staff and ask questions.

Positions will be available in all regions of the state.

The online job fair is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Brazen