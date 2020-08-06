Michigan Center for Rural Health receives grant to fight drug abuse

Substance abuse and addiction have damaged many lives across Michigan.
Health experts say it is hitting rural areas the hardest, especially during the pandemic.
The U.S. Health of Department says more than 2,000 people have died from drug overdoses just last year in Michigan.
The Health Resources and Services Administration, says it will start working directly with rural communities.
A $1,000,000 grant will go to the Michigan Center for Rural Health in East Lansing.
The money will help provide more training for professionals, recovery activities, and health services for families who continue to be affected.