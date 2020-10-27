Michigan gets 3 million rapid Covid-19 tests from federal government

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Three million rapid Covid-19 tests from the federal government for the state of Michigan are now available to administer when state health officials deem it necessary.

Officials with the U.S Department of Health and Human Services has announced the distribution of these antigen tests than can confirm Covid-19 in as quickly as 15-minutes, and are meant to help the state continue to re-open the economy and schools.

Rapid, point-of-care diagnostic tests use a mucus sample from the nose or throat, but can be analyzed at the doctor’s office or clinic where the sample is collected.

Officials say more than 873,000 of the 3 million test kits have already arrived in Michigan. Of those, 45,000 have been forwarded to long-term care facilities, 12,000 went to the Michigan Department of Corrections, 80,000 went to state psychiatric hospitals and the Michigan National Guard is using some for training.

Federal officials say they will leave the allocation of the remaining tests up to Governor Gretchen Whitmer.