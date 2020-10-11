Michigan House Speaker criticizes Governor for not warning lawmakers of kidnapping plot

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield is calling out Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

He said she did not warn legislators about the plot to kidnap her and over-throw the government.

Chatfield posted his message to the governor on Twitter.



A portion of the message said, “You knew, and we weren’t even given a warning. We had people working in the building every day doing essential work, and their lives matter too.”

This comes as Attorney General Dana Nessel told CBS News that governor Whitmer was aware and had to be moved around to keep her safe.