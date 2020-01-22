The Ingham County Right to Life is taking a stand for the unborn.
They are hosting a program at 1:00 P.M. on the East Capitol Steps, and at 1:30 P.M. the march will begin around the Capitol grounds.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow at St. Mary Cathedral Hall.
Marchers are asked to bring diapers or other baby items for local pregnancy centers.
Elementary and junior high-age marchers who bring an original, life-affirming poster will be entered into a drawing for prizes.
Michigan March for Life 2020
