INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLNS) – No Big Ten team remains in March Madness because on Tuesday night, the Michigan Wolverines lost their elite eight battle against UCLA.

With seconds left, it came down to only two points U of M needed to get into overtime, unfortunately, it didn’t happen and the Wolverines are now out.

UCLA now faces Gonzaga in the Final Four on Saturday. The other Final Four battle is between the Baylor Bears and the Cougars of the University of Houston.