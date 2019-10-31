Mr. Peanut visits the Capital City for Halloween weekend

If you see a giant nut-mobile driving around Lansing this weekend, you’re not imagining things!

The 26-foot long peanut on wheels will make stops around the Capital City for the Halloween weekend.

Mr. Peanut fans can take photos with the nut-mobile, get a tour of the vehicle, and even meet Mr. Peanut himself!

“It’s always really fun we just drive around and make people happy. Try to give some good memories with planters, always giving out samples, making people’s day a little bit better,” says Sydney Kelly aka “Lightly Salted Sid.”

The Planters icon has been around since the 1900’s.

If you’d like to check it out for yourself, the nut-mobile and Mr. Peanut will be at The Grid Arcade Bar in Old Town tonight from 8:30-10:30pm.

Then the Best Maze Corn Maze in Williamston Friday night from 6-10pm.