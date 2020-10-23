MSU and East Lansing officials reminding football fans about no tailgating or alcohol on campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. – (WLNS)

Game day is Saturday for Michigan State football and officials with MSU and the Ingham County Health Department are wanting to remind community members of the new measures put in place to protect against Covid-19.

The biggest change is no more tailgating or open containers of alcohol allowed on any property governed by the Michigan State University Board of Trustees.

In addition, the public distribution of Michigan State football tickets will also no longer be allowed.

The Ingham County Health Department has also placed emergency orders prohibiting outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people and limited gatherings to 10 or less for those indoors.

According to the city of East Lansing, anyone in violation of these order could face a $500 fine.