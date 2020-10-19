New Census data shows good compliance in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)–Final results from the U.S. Census bureau shows Michigan finished 8-th in the country for its self-response rate. That’s the state’s best performance since at least 1990.

The state also ranks for the largest gain in the response rate since the 20-10 census.

In 2010, Michigan finished 17-th in the U.S. for its self-response rate. The Census bureau also reports 99.9% percent of all Michigan households have been counted.

On June 17th, Michigan became the first state in the nation to have exceeded its 2010 self-response rate.