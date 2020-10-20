Parenting Connection: How to limit tantrums and respond to problematic behavior

LANSING, Mich. – (WLNS)

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to limit tantrums and respond to problem behavior.

We’re continuing to learn how to teach our kids to self-regulate and manage a situation without it escalating to screams and tantrums.

Experts say, when children have frequent emotional outbursts, it’s a sign that they haven’t developed the necessary skills they need to cope with feelings like anger, frustration, and anxiety. Skills like impulse control, emotional self-regulation, problem solving and delaying gratification

Child experts for the Child Mind Institute say, tantrums are a learned behavior and recommend these 5 tips when a tantrum begins:

*Don’t give in. Doing so teaches the child that tantrums work

*Remain calm. Harsh or emotional responses tend to escalate a child’s aggression

*Ignore negative behavior and praise the positive

*Use consistent consequences for negative behaviors

*Wait to talk about the situation until the meltdown is over

Child experts also recommend to avoid these potential triggers that often lead to misbehavior:

*Don’t assume your expectations are understood

*Avoid calling things out from a distance – you must tell your children instructions face-to-face

*Limit transitions without a fair warning

*Stop asking rapid-fire questions or giving a series of instructions

Experts say, when removing triggers, knowing how to respond when a tantrum starts and praising behavior you expect — skills to self-regulate will begin the develop.