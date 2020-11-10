Parenting Connection: Preparing your kids for the holidays, pandemic edition

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Preparing Your Kids for the Holidays, pandemic edition

The big yearly celebrations are heading our way — Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, and the New Year. Unfortunately, new Covid-19 case numbers in Michigan and across America keep breaking daily records, causing health experts to urge families to reconsider large gatherings for the upcoming holiday season. They also recommend planning for a much scaled down version of your traditional party.

In doing so, child experts say, it’s important parents make it clear to kids about a few things, including:

*Holidays aren’t canceled, you’re just doing things different in 2020

*Acknowledging any sadness, disappointment, or anger they feel

*Avoid minimizing their emotions due to changes

*Show empathy — that might encourage them to get involved in planning a less traditional holiday alternative

Pediatricians say, discuss with your kids how staying at home prevents people from sharing germs, resulting in fewer people getting sick. Also explain how a scaled down version of a traditional holiday is a good way to keep everyone in your family safe and healthy.

Ultimately, child experts say preparing your kids mentally for the holidays will reduce family stress at a time you need it the most — and this not only includes telling them what’s getting planned, but how they should behave as well.