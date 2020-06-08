Petition language to recall Gov. Whitmer gets the green light

Today the Board of State Canvassers met this morning to consider two recall petitions against

Governor Whitmer.

Both in response to her extension of executive orders, aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

In a unanimous decision, the board approved of the language of only one petition.

The petition that was approved, was brought forth by Chad Baase an Albion man. He tells 6 News he will begin collecting signature July 1st. Under state law, he will need to collect more than 1.1 million signatures in a 60-day period.

A third petition to recall Attorney General Dana Nessel did not get approved.