Residents begin the process of cleaning up after the severe storm

Cleanup efforts are still underway.



“It was one of the worst thunderstorm I have ever seen.” Said Mark Day, Charlotte Resident.



Most people we spoke with with say, even with all the warnings, they weren’t expecting this.

“It was almost as bad as the ice storm we had 8 years ago. I had my wife come to the door last night. I could see a wall of dirt and stuff coming. I said you gotta come and watch this, she came to the door. Next thing I heard her scream. The tree fell and just missed our house.” Said Mark Day, Charlotte Resident.



Even though Mark spent all morning cleaning up the mess, he considers himself lucky.



“Nobody got hurt, no bad damages, or anything. We’re very blessed.” Said Mark Day, Charlotte Resident.

Blessed for several reasons.

“For young people to come over and help like this, were just so thankful.” Said Mark Day, Charlotte Resident.



Kids in the neighborhood went to several homes, helping where they could.



“When I came to the window all we could see was the house and the tree almost on their porch. So as soon as the storm was over or died down. We came over to see if they were all alright. We decided to come help.” Said Parker Thomas, Helped cleanup.



Mark says, Charlotte comes together when times get tough.

“People were out cleaning up, people were stopping and helping and stuff. It’s really amazing.” Said Mark Day, Charlotte Resident.