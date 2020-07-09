School districts preparing for substitute shortage in the state

Teachers across the state are struggling to make plans to resume in-person classes this Fall.

Many districts are planning to make tough budget cuts, Fowlerville is one of the first to make the tough decision to lay off several teachers.

The Superintendent of Fowlerville community schools, says these cuts are due to a drop in student enrollment.

As you'd imagine, many parents in Fowlerville aren't happy about the cuts.

"No one understands why this is happening. I personally don't think it has anything to do with the budget. We have funds for all kinds of other things for new football fields..for all kinds of things. Education comes first, I understand sports are important but while we're spending money on other things. These teachers are losing their jobs and those jobs are crucial." Said Autumn Britten, Parent.

6 News is still waiting to hear back from the Superintendent, on what grades and schools this will affect.