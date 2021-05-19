SEE IT: Police chase in Florida ends in crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (CBSMiami) – At least four people were detained after a high-speed police chase in Broward ended in a crash.

Chopper4 was over the scene when the driver lost control after the SUV clipped two vehicles while attempting to change lanes on southbound I-95 near the exit ramp to Pembroke Road.

The vehicle spun around, hit a guard rail, and then flipped over.

Officers with guns drawn surrounded the SUV.



Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Fort Lauderdale rushed in and took its occupants into custody.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Fort Lauderdale police initiated the pursuit of the vehicle which had been involved in a burglary.

When the driver entered southbound I-95 it was spotted by a trooper near Griffin Road. Other troopers in the area then joined the pursuit.

All of the occupants of the vehicle were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.

No serious injuries were reported.